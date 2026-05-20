Domino's India operator Jubilant Foodworks clocks 14 pc drop in Q4 profit

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Domino’s pizza chain operator in India, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd on Wednesday reported its Q4 FY26 net profit fell 13.9 per cent year‑on‑year to Rs 42.6 crore, even as revenue rose 6.4 per cent to Rs 1,679.7 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 11.5 per cent to Rs 345 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 20.5 per cent from 19.6 per cent a year earlier, according to its stock exchange filing.

The company declared a dividend of Rs 1.2 per share. The company's pizza retail franchise Domino’s India's order growth was up 10.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

"PAT from continued operations before exceptional items decreased 2.8 per cent YoY to Rs. 537 million and PAT margin compressed 30 bps YoY to 3.2 per cent," the filing said.

Domino’s revenue increased 5.0 per cent YoY while the delivery revenue rose 10.3 per cent YoY and overall order volume grew 10.4 per cent annually.

The company also mentioned net addition of 61 stores across all brands during the quarter, ending the period with 2,562 stores in India.

Average bill values moderated due to affordability-led interventions, including lowering the free delivery threshold to Rs 99, targeted cashbacks, and zero packaging charges in select markets, its letter to shareholders said.

Its southern fried chicken fast food chain Popeyes saw a 28 per cent year-on-year same store growth.

Despite a subdued consumer environment, Domino’s India has delivered LFL growth within our 5–7 per cent medium-term guidance over the last two year.

In the first six weeks of Q1FY27, delivery order volumes have remained strong, with early signs of stabilisation in blended bill values, the firm said.

It informed that capital deployment will be increasingly skewed toward growth and technology investments in the medium term with plans to add about 300 stores annually over, with a rising mix of Popeyes.

—IANS

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