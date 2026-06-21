Jyoti (48kg) strikes gold against Brazil champion; India finishes with one gold, three silver at World Boxing Cup China

Guiyang, June 21 (IANS) Jyoti delivered a standout performance to clinch India’s lone gold medal at the World Boxing Cup 2 in China, defeating Uzbekistan’s Farzona Fozilova the reigning World Boxing Cup Brazil gold medallist with a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision in the 48kg final.

Jyoti’s emphatic victory against a top-tier opponent capped off an impressive campaign and highlighted her growing stature on the international stage.

India added three silver medals through strong final appearances. Minakshi (51kg), the World No. 1 in 48kg competing in a higher weight category, settled for silver after going down 0-5 against China’s Wu Yu in the final.

Prachi (57kg) also finished with a silver medal, losing 0-5 to Uzbekistan’s Nigina Uktamova in her title bout, following an otherwise impressive run in the tournament.

In the men’s category, Deepak (70kg) secured a silver medal after a 0-5 loss to Kazakhstan’s Ablaikhan Zhussupov in the final.

Earlier, India had already confirmed two bronze medals through Jugnoo (85kg) and Nikhil (55kg), taking the country’s overall tally to six medals (1 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze).

India’s performance across categories once again underlined its depth and consistency on the global boxing stage, with multiple finalists and podium finishes reflecting a strong showing at the World Boxing Cup circuit.

Earlier, the Indian contingent enjoyed a highly successful campaign against quality international opposition, with the women’s team leading the charge by winning four gold medals and one silver from five boxers. Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), reigning Asian champion Preeti Pawar (54kg), Sakshi (51kg) and Priya (60kg) all struck gold in emphatic fashion, registering unanimous victories in their respective finals. Parveen (65kg) added a silver medal to complete an impressive showing by the women’s squad.

--IANS

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