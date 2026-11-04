Jyothy Labs Q2 net profit tanks 87.9 pc to Rs 10.6 crore, revenue up

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Jyothy Labs on Wednesday reported an 87.9 per cent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 10.6 crore for the second quarter of FY27.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 87.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue rose 3.3 per cent to Rs 760 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 736 crore in Q2 FY26.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) plunged 83.9 per cent to Rs 19 crore from Rs 118 crore a year ago.

Similarly, EBITDA margin contracted by 1,350 basis points to 2.5 per cent, against 16 per cent in the year-ago period.

Excluding the Pril and Fa businesses, the company's revenue grew 12.4 per cent year-on-year in value terms, while volumes grew 8.1 per cent during the quarter.

Along with the results, Jyothy Labs also announced a share buyback.

The company will buy back up to 68.37 lakh equity shares of face value Re 1 each, amounting to 1.86 per cent of its outstanding equity, it said in its exchange filing.

The buyback price has been fixed at Rs 215 per share, a 15 per cent premium to the company's current market price. The total outgo for the buyback will be Rs 147 crore.

The buyback will be carried out through the tender offer route, under which shares will be repurchased at the pre-determined price of Rs 215 per share.

However, promoters and promoter group entities will not participate in the buyback, the company said. The board has also constituted a buyback committee to work out further details, while the record date has not yet been disclosed.

Shares of Jyothy Labs on Wednesday ended at Rs 189, an increase of 0.32 per cent, apiece on the BSE. The stock has recorded a 52-week high of Rs 319.05 and a 52-week low of Rs 171, as per the exchange data.

--IANS

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