July 07, 2026 4:55 AM हिंदी

Julia Garner onboards true crime series ‘Guilty Creatures’

Julia Garner onboards true crime series ‘Guilty Creatures’

Los Angeles, July 7 (IANS) Hollywood actress Julia Garner has been signed to star in the series adaptation of the Mikita Brottman true crime book ‘Guilty Creatures: Sex, God, and Murder in Tallahassee, Florida.

Craig Gillespie is attached to direct and executive produce under his Fortunate Jack Productions banner, reports ‘Variety’.

The logline for the series states that it “delves into the psyche of a torrid romance and subsequent act of murder between two young, adulterous but God-fearing lovers, unraveling their complex lives and the emotional toll of living as killers for 18 years”.

As per ‘Variety’, Sarah DeLappe will write and executive produce. Stuart Zicherman will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Julia Garner will executive produce through Alma Margo in addition to featuring in the series. Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements and Alissa Bachner will executive produce for Tomorrow Studios along with Annie Marter of Fortunate Jack and Brottman. Both Fortunate Jack and Alma Margo are under first-look deals with Tomorrow Studios. Tomorrow Studios, an ITV Studios partner, developed the project and brought it to Apple.

Julia Garner is best known for her role as Ruth Langmore in the hit Netflix series ‘Ozark’, for which she won three Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe.

She also received an Emmy nod for the Netflix limited series ‘Inventing Anna’, playing convicted fraudster Anna Delvey. Next up, she will star as Caroline Ellison in the Netflix limited series ‘The Altruists’, which charts the rise and fall of FTX. Garner’s other TV credits include ‘The Get Down’ and ‘Maniac’, as well as shows like ‘The Americans’ and ‘Dirty John’.

Zicherman recently developed the first season of the FX series ‘American Sports Story’. He also worked on the Apple TV show ‘The Shrink Next Door’ and has written for shows like ‘The Americans’, ‘Sweetbitter’, and ‘The Affair’.

--IANS

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