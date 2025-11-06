Judi Dench can’t watch television because of deteriorating eyesight

Los Angeles, Nov 6 (IANS) Veteran English actress Dame Judi Dench has shared that she is unable to watch TV or stage shows. The 90-year-old actress suffers from macular degeneration, which can cause permanent and rapid central vision loss and is the number one cause of vision loss in people over 50.

She has revealed the impact of the condition on her everyday life, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking at the Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds, of which she is patron, she said, "I can't see any more. "When I go to the theatre, I can't see. Hopeless”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, she has even struggled with television, and admitted she hasn't been able to actually see her friend Dame Celia Imrie on the BBC's Celebrity Traitors series.

She shared, "Somebody told me what was happening. I want to hear the dirt that went on”. Dame Judi first revealed in 2012 she is suffering from macular degeneration in her eyes, and in January the veteran actress gave a bleak update on her condition.

In an episode of Trinny Woodall’s ‘Fearless’ podcast, she explained, “Somebody will always be with me. I have to now because I can’t see and I will walk into something or fall over. I’m always nervous before going to something. I have no idea why, I’m not good at being on my own at all, nor would I be now. And fortunately, I don’t have to now because I pretend to have no eyesight”.

During a 2021 event for the London-based Vision Foundation, Judi opened up about how she has been battling to read scripts due to her rapidly fading vision.

She said, “You find a way of just getting about and getting over the things that you find very difficult. I’ve had to find another way of learning lines and things, which is having great friends of mine repeat them to me over and over and over again. So I have to learn through repetition, and I just hope that people won't notice too much if all the lines are completely hopeless”.

