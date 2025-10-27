Jubilant Ingrevia's Q2 net profit dips 7.5 pc sequentially

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Jubilant Ingrevia Limited on Monday reported a 7.49 per cent sequential decline in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter (Q2) of FY26 at Rs 69.47 crore, compared to Rs 75.1 crore in the previous quarter (Q1 FY26).

The company’s revenue from operations, however, rose 8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,120.73 crore from Rs 1,037.95 crore in the June quarter, driven by strong growth in its Specialty Chemicals business.

Total income during the quarter stood at Rs 1,131.54 crore, up from Rs 1,049.17 crore in the previous quarter, according to its stock exchange filing.

Total expenses increased to Rs 1,038.60 crore from Rs 949.34 crore in Q1, primarily due to higher cost of materials consumed, which rose to Rs 547.95 crore compared to Rs 448.91 crore in the last quarter.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company’s total revenue grew 7 per cent, while EBITDA increased by 8 per cent.

However, EBITDA margin slipped to 13 per cent in Q2 FY26 from 15 per cent in Q1FY26. Profit After Tax margin remained stable at 6 per cent.

For the first half of FY26, Jubilant Ingrevia reported total revenue of Rs 2,159 crore, up 4 per cent from the same period last fiscal.

EBITDA grew 18 per cent to Rs 300 crore, while net profit surged 34 per cent to Rs 145 crore.

Commenting on the results, Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman, and Hari S. Bhartia, Co-Chairman of Jubilant Ingrevia Limited, said the company’s Specialty Chemicals segment continues to drive growth with double-digit revenue expansion.

“The Nutrition business maintained steady volume growth, while the Chemical Intermediates segment recorded its highest sales in the past six quarters,” they said.

“Despite challenging market conditions, we have grown revenues and maintained profitability,” they added.

Looking ahead to the second half of FY26, Jubilant Ingrevia expects continued growth momentum, supported by its Specialty Chemicals and Nutrition businesses and a gradual recovery in its Acetyls portfolio.

The company is also preparing to begin supplies for a major CDMO order in early 2026, which is expected to significantly boost growth, as per its filing.

--IANS

pk