JP Nadda shares how one guiding line from PM Modi changed his political journey

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) BJP National President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda on Monday shared a personal story about a moment that changed the direction of his political journey. He recalled how a simple yet powerful line from Prime Minister Narendra Modi reshaped his perspective on leadership and public service.

Taking to social media platform X, Nadda posted his story with the hashtag #MyModiStory and said, "In politics, sometimes a guiding line changes the direction of one's entire life. When I was the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Himachal Pradesh, Narendra Modi was our state incharge. He asked me from where I brought issues to the House. I told him that we prepare questions by reading newspapers and making notes."

Nadda continued, "Modi ji smiled and said: 'Nadda ji, the work of the Opposition should not be limited to the House. The public should know that the LoP is available to sit among them, listen to their problems and find solutions.'"

Nadda further recalled that Modi advised him to travel to every district in the state, sit in the circuit house or any public space, and publicly announce that the LoP was available to hear the concerns of the people.

"I immediately accepted his advice. In the next fifteen days, I visited two-three districts and eventually covered the entire state. I had direct communication with farmers, youth, employees, and workers," Nadda added.

Reflecting on the experience, he said it left a deep impact on him. "That experience changed me deeply. My style of debating changed. I gained a direct understanding of people's issues and the confidence that even the Opposition can lead the state. That was the first time I realised the vast difference between information received from newspapers and information gathered directly from the public."

"As a result, our party’s image transformed. We were no longer just the Opposition — we became the voice of the people. When elections came, we hadn't even imagined forming the government, but Modi ji's guidance turned the impossible into possible," he stated.

Nadda added, "Today, when I look back, I understand that one sentence, one lesson can change the entire definition of politics. Narendra Modi taught me that a leader is one who sits among the people and listens to their heartbeats."

--IANS

jk/rad