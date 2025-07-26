'New normal is strong retaliation, India won’t hold back': JP Nadda at Kargil Vijay Diwas

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J.P. Nadda on Saturday addressed the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas Samaroh’ at the BJP headquarters in the capital, reiterating the government’s unwavering stance on national security and retaliation against terror threats.

The event was attended by senior BJP leaders and retired military officers who had served during the 1999 Kargil War. Commemorating the 26th anniversary of India’s victory in the Kargil War, Nadda paid tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces.

“Every year, we remember our brave soldiers, their courage, and their supreme sacrifice. We salute our immortal martyrs from the bottom of our hearts,” he said.

Reflecting on the 1999 conflict, Nadda recalled how Pakistani troops had infiltrated Indian positions in Kargil, Drass, Batalik, and Tiger Hill sectors.

“It was under the leadership of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee that our forces were ordered to reclaim every inch of our territory — and they did so, raising the Tricolour once again,” he said.

Drawing a contrast between past and present doctrines, Nadda emphasised that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has adopted a far more assertive stance.

“If a bullet is fired, a barrage will be returned. This is India’s new normal,” he declared.

Referring to surgical and air strikes following the Uri and Pulwama attacks, and the ongoing ‘Operation Sindoor’ after the Pahalgam incident, Nadda said, “India now responds by entering enemy territory and dismantling terror infrastructure. We will not forgive or forget.”

He also highlighted India’s growing self-reliance, pointing out that the country now manufactures and exports bulletproof jackets. “Be it land, sea, or air — India is ready to respond,” he added.

Nadda also said, “This is the India of Modi — bold, self-reliant, and unforgiving to those who dare to provoke it.”

--IANS

sas/uk