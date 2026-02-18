February 18, 2026 6:52 PM हिंदी

Madhoo reveals her spirit animal: They are gentle and giant'

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Veteran actress Madhoo revealed that she resonates with elephants as her spirit animal.

Sharing her reason for the same in her latest social media post, Madhoo went on to state that she finds elephants to be extremely gentle, something she can connect with.

Madhoo dropped two photos of herself petting an elephant named Indrani on her Instagram.

Posing in an orange ethnicwear, the 'Roja' actress confessed her love for elephants, saying, "Indrani and I (red heart emojis) if someone asked me what animal I identify myself with, I always said elephant because they are gentle and giant. I love you Indrani. (sic)"

Madhoo often uses social media to voice her opinion on a variety of subjects, while staying in touch with her InstaFam.

In January, she urged everyone to be a little less judgmental, as we all have committed some sins.

She uploaded a clip of herself on social media, explaining that everyone, whether intentionally or unintentionally, tends to 'commit sins.

Madhoo was heard saying, “Hi guys. Hi everyone. Just a quick thought—something I read that really made a shift in me, and I wanted to share it in the hope that it helps someone out there."

“Please listen carefully. All of us are sinners. Each and every one of us is a sinner. So don’t judge someone else for their sins just because you’re not committing that particular sin," she went on to elaborate.

Stressing her point, she went on to add, “Let me say it again: all of us are sinners. Don’t judge someone else for the sin they are committing, because that sin is not yours. Think about it.”

Madhoo, who has been a part of several B-town and Southern movies, made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgan's "Phool Aur Kaante" back in 1991.

Some of her noteworthy projects are "Roja" (1992), "Allari Priyudu" (1992), "Yoddha" (1992), and "Gentleman" (1993).

--IANS

pm/

