Hanumangarhi chief priest criticises Telangana govt for allowing Muslim employees to leave early during Ramadan

Ayodhya, Feb 18 (IANS) Reacting to the Telangana government’s decision to allow Muslim employees to leave offices an hour early during the holy month of Ramzan, Deveshacharya Maharaj of Siddh Peeth Hanumangarhi on Wednesday criticised the move, calling it “unfortunate” and alleging it was driven by vote-bank politics.

Speaking to IANS, Deveshacharya Maharaj said, “In Telangana, a decision has been taken that Muslim employees will be allowed to leave duty at 4 p.m. from their respective workplaces. It’s unfortunate. It is like they are doing unfair behaviour with the Muslims. For the sake of the Muslim vote bank, they can go to any extent.”

He questioned whether similar concessions would be provided to Hindus during major festivals.

“Will they do the same for Hindus? No. Will they also give such leave to Hindus during their festivals, whether it is Navratri or others?” he asked.

The chief priest further claimed that the Telangana government does not extend similar consideration to Hindu festivals.

“I don’t think they will give Hindus leave. They even try to cancel the leaves of Hindus when there is a festival. Earlier, the Telangana government had cancelled many festival leaves of Hindus. This is unfortunate. They are stooping so low for the sake of Muslim votes. The Central government should take cognisance of it,” he told IANS.

The Government of Telangana has permitted Muslim employees working in state departments to leave offices at 4 p.m. during the month of Ramzan.

According to a memo issued by Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, the relaxation will be effective from February 19 to March 20, 2026, except in cases of service exigencies.

The order applies to government employees, teachers, contract and outsourcing staff, as well as personnel working in boards, corporations and public sector undertakings.

The government stated that the move is intended to facilitate fasting employees in offering evening prayers and breaking their fast on time.

Ramadan is considered one of the most sacred periods for Muslims. It is a month-long observance during which devotees fast from dawn to sunset, offer prayers to Allah, visit mosques regularly, and perform namaz five times a day. The period is marked by deep spiritual devotion and various religious activities.

--IANS

jk/uk