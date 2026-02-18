February 18, 2026 6:54 PM हिंदी

'Transformational moment for India': Sundar Pichai on AI, innovation, and decade ahead

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) India is standing at the start of a major technological transformation, and artificial intelligence will play a central role in shaping the country’s future, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event here, Pichai described the current phase as a "transformational moment".

"It feels like the beginning of a decade-long change driven by technology, innovation and large-scale adoption of AI," he stated.

Pichai said India is uniquely positioned to benefit from artificial intelligence, but stressed that this opportunity comes with responsibility.

"The country must ensure strong investments go into AI research and into spreading the use of AI across all sectors," he noted.

He highlighted the importance of building the foundational layers of AI so that its benefits reach every part of the economy and society.

Highlighting India’s rapid digital progress, Pichai said the country has undergone an incredible transformation in recent years.

"Indian users are among the highest global adopters of voice-based and image-based search, showing how quickly people in the country embrace new technologies," he noted.

He also said India has emerged as one of the largest markets for Gemini -- reflecting the growing role of AI tools among Indian users.

Pichai also spoke about the need to prepare young students for a technology-driven future. He said Alphabet is partnering with Atal Tinkering Labs to bring robotics and coding into classrooms.

The initiative aims to encourage innovation, creativity and problem-solving skills among school students at an early age.

Pichai said India’s scale, talent, and digital adoption make it a key player in the global AI journey.

"If the right investments and policies are put in place, AI can become a powerful tool for inclusive growth and long-term transformation in the country," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pichai said Google is infusing AI at all levels in India to improve healthcare, support startups, agriculture and more.

He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed India’s growing work in AI and how Google can collaborate with the country’s talented students and professionals.

PM Modi said the conversation with Pichai focused on India’s rapid progress in AI and opportunities for deeper cooperation between the government and Google in the field.

