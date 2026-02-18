February 18, 2026 6:54 PM हिंदी

Wesley So returns for his sixth Norway Chess appearance

Stavanger, Feb 18 (IANS) Wesley So has confirmed his return to the prestigious Norway Chess tournament in 2026, marking his sixth appearance at one of the sport’s most elite annual events. The announcement further strengthens a competition renowned for assembling the world’s finest players in a highly competitive format.

Sharing his excitement about returning, So said, “I am delighted to be coming back to play Norway Chess. And what a pleasure to be visiting in brilliant sunshine! Toasting to a fun and challenging event! Skål!”

The Filipino-born American grandmaster has been a consistent force in global chess for over a decade. A former world No. 2, So reached the coveted 2800 Elo rating milestone at the peak of his career, underlining his place among the modern greats. One of his most remarkable achievements came between 2016 and 2017, when he produced an extraordinary unbeaten streak of 67 consecutive games in classical chess, an accomplishment that highlighted both his consistency and elite-level resilience.

So’s rise to prominence began early. He earned the grandmaster title at just 14 years of age, quickly establishing himself as one of the brightest talents of his generation. Over the years, he has built an exceptional résumé that includes winning the 2019 Fischer Random World Championship, capturing three U.S. national titles, securing an Olympiad gold medal with the United States, and claiming victories in several elite international tournaments.

Renowned for his calm demeanour, deep preparation, and precise positional play, So is widely respected for his ability to remain competitive against the strongest opposition. His strategic discipline and low error rate have made him a formidable presence in top-level tournaments, where even minor inaccuracies can determine the outcome.

Tournament organisers are equally enthusiastic about his return. Benedicte Westre Skog, Chief Operating Officer of Norway Chess, praised So’s enduring excellence and professionalism.

“Wesley has been among the world’s very best for so long, and that kind of consistency is rare. He brings calmness, depth, and real fighting strength to every game. When he plays, you know the quality will be high.”

The 2026 edition of Norway Chess is scheduled to take place from May 25 to June 5 at Deichman Bjørvika in Oslo. The tournament is widely regarded as one of the premier events on the global chess calendar, featuring a six-player double-round-robin format that ensures intense competition and high-quality matches.

In recent years, the tournament has also taken steps to promote greater inclusivity, notably by introducing a parallel women’s event with equal prize money. With So’s participation now confirmed, anticipation continues to build for another compelling edition of Norway Chess, where the world’s top minds will once again compete for supremacy.

