Joyful Janmashtami celebrations light up Nainital; children shine in Krishna-Radha attire

Nainital, Aug 16 (IANS) The city of lakes, Nainital, was immersed in devotion and celebration on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami on Saturday. Temples were beautifully illuminated, and tableaux depicting the life and divine plays of Lord Krishna brought the city to life.

Devotees prepared offerings of ‘Makhan-Mishri’ in their homes and observed fasts, eagerly awaiting the midnight birth of Lord Krishna. The entire atmosphere echoed with chants of “Hare Krishna,” as people engaged in bhajans and kirtans across various localities.

Children and students of different educational institutions dressed as Radha and Krishna added to the festive spirit, becoming the centre of attraction for the crowds. Some girls participating in the dance performance are pursuing various courses at the local colleges.

Student Aditi Negi shared her excitement, saying, “This is the first time I dressed up as Lord Krishna. Events like these help children learn about Krishna’s life and teachings, and they also inspire a sense of devotion in us.”

Another student, Aastha, said, "Preparations for Janmashtami began a week in advance. Everyone eagerly waits for this holy festival. I was excited to be participating in the event. The way Janmashtami was celebrated this year was beyond anything we’ve seen before. Being a part of this celebration gave me immense joy and a deep spiritual experience."

Santosh Singh Bisht, the president of Yo Pahad Foundation, the organiser of the event, said: "Our foundation is continuously working for the causes of the mountains and its people, especially preserving the culture. On the occasion of Janmashtami, we organised a variety of religious and cultural events including a fancy dress competition, dance competition, and the traditional Dahi Handi contest. Winners were awarded trophies, certificates, medals, and a cash prize of Rs 5100. We also gave out on-the-spot prizes to encourage participation."

