Johnson's early strikes, Marsh's whirlwind knock seal Australia's 3-0 T20I series sweep over Bangladesh

Chattogram, June 21 (IANS) Spencer Johnson ripped through Bangladesh's top order with another incisive new-ball spell before captain Mitchell Marsh unleashed a breathtaking 28-ball half-century as Australia wrapped up a comprehensive seven-wicket victory in the third T20I, chasing down 109 in just 10.6 overs to complete a dominant 3-0 series sweep.

Johnson's double strike, backed by disciplined spells from Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa, restricted Bangladesh to a below-par 108 for 8 despite a lone hand from captain Towhid Hridoy. Marsh then ensured there would be no late drama, smashing seven fours and four sixes in a blistering 60 off 28 deliveries to put the result beyond doubt inside the PowerPlay.

After opting to bowl, Australia couldn't have asked for a better start. Johnson struck with the opening delivery of the match, dismissing Tanzid Hasan Tamim, before returning later in the PowerPlay to remove the dangerous Parvez Hossain Emon for 15. The left-arm quick consistently challenged the batters with his pace and movement, leaving Bangladesh under pressure from the outset.

The middle order failed to arrest the slide as Australia's bowlers maintained their stranglehold. Nathan Ellis had Shamim Hossain caught after a mistimed pull before Adam Zampa joined the act, dismissing Jaker Ali with Cooper Connolly taking a sharp catch at backward point. Ellis then trapped Mahedi Hasan lbw, reducing Bangladesh to 50 for 5 and exposing the lower order before the halfway mark.

With wickets tumbling around him, skipper Towhid Hridoy mounted a lone resistance. Initially content to rebuild, he gradually shifted gears while finding valuable support from Rishad Hossain in a 37-run partnership for the seventh wicket that finally gave Bangladesh some breathing room. Hridoy reached his half-century from 44 deliveries with a boundary off Johnson and carried his bat through the innings, finishing unbeaten on 52 from 48 balls with four fours and a six.

His effort lifted Bangladesh past the 100-run mark, but it was the only substantial contribution in an otherwise disappointing batting display. Johnson (2 for 22), Ellis (2 for 22) and Zampa (2 for 18) shared six wickets between them, while Sean Abbott and Cooper Connolly chipped in with one apiece to complete another clinical bowling effort.

Any hopes Bangladesh had of defending 109 evaporated almost immediately.

Jake Fraser-McGurk and Marsh raced out of the blocks, attacking anything remotely loose. Fraser-McGurk struck a lively 25 before falling to Mahedi Hasan, but Marsh was only beginning to hit top gear. After scoring 18 off his first 13 deliveries, the Australian captain flipped the switch, plundering 42 off his next 15 balls.

The onslaught peaked after the powerplay. Marsh welcomed Nahid Rana with a six and a four before dismantling Rishad Hossain, bringing up his 14th T20I fifty off just 23 balls with a towering slog-sweep over midwicket. Bangladesh's bowlers had no answer as boundaries flowed to every part of the ground, effectively ending the contest with more than half the chase still remaining.

Shoriful Islam eventually ended Marsh's spectacular innings, tempting him into a miscued lofted drive after the Australian had hammered 60 off just 28 balls. Cooper Connolly added a composed 15, while Matt Renshaw calmly rotated the strike as Australia cruised towards the target.

There was still time for Tim David to provide the finishing flourish. After Connolly became Rishad Hossain's second wicket, David arrived and immediately launched consecutive sixes off the leg-spinner, the second soaring over midwicket to seal victory with 55 balls to spare.

Rishad Hossain finished with two wickets, and Shoriful Islam accounted for Marsh, but Bangladesh were left to rue another underwhelming batting performance that had left them at least 60-70 runs short of a competitive total on a testing surface.

Australia, meanwhile, completed a thoroughly professional clean sweep. Their bowlers dictated terms throughout the evening, Johnson once again setting the tone with the new ball before Marsh delivered the knockout blow with one of the most explosive innings of the series, ensuring the visitors signed off with another emphatic victory.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 109/8 in 20 overs (Towhid Hridoy 61; Spencer Johnson 2-6, Nathan Ellis 2-21, Adam Zampa 2-22) lost to Australia 112/3 in 11 overs (Mitchell Marsh 60, Josh Inglis 17; Nasum Ahmed 1-10, Rishad Hossain 1-22) by 7 wickets.

--IANS

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