J'khand toddler raped; panchayat imposes Rs 1 lakh fine on accused, uses part money on liquor party

Ranchi, July 13 (IANS) A horrifying case has come to light from Jharkhand's Gumla district, where officials on Monday said a three-year-old girl was raped, following which a village panchayat attempted to stifle the case by imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the accused instead of reporting the crime to police.

The incident took place in Palma village of the Gumla district.

According to the officials, the accused, identified as Sunil Lohra, was directed by the panchayat to pay Rs 20,000 -- which was later to be used by those present to organise a feast involving meat and liquor -- while the remaining Rs 80,000 was ordered to be paid within a week.

However, the police were tipped off, and subsequently the officials intervened before the matter could be buried. An FIR was registered, and the accused was arrested.

The police received a tip-off that the village panchayat was trying to settle the rape of the minor through a small fine to prevent the case from reaching the authorities, according to the investigators.

The officials said that due to pressure from villagers, the family of the victim did not report the matter to the police. However, after receiving information, the police reached the village and recorded the victim's mother's statement. Subsequently, an FIR was registered, and the accused was arrested.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Saturday when Lohra visited the victim's home. According to the officials, the victim's mother was at home with her when the accused offered to look after the child so that she could finish her household chores.

According to the police, accused Lohra then took the child into a room and sexually assaulted her. When the mother heard the child crying, she rushed inside the room to find her bleeding.

However, the matter was taken to the panchayat instead of reporting the crime to the police.

The victim's family alleged that some of the members of the panchayat took the child to a private doctor and then convened a public meeting on Sunday, when it was decided to impose a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the accused to settle the issue inside the village. Rs 20,000 was paid by the accused on the spot.

According to the officials, the feast, funded with the Rs 20,000 given by the accused, was underway when police arrived.

Further proceedings are underway, and details are awaited.

--IANS

sd/