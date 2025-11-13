November 13, 2025 6:49 PM हिंदी

J&K: POS machines and micro ATMs handed over to agri entrepreneurs in Rajouri, under HADP scheme

Rajouri, Nov 13 (IANS) In a major boost to agricultural digital and technical empowerment of the farming community, the Central Sponsored Scheme (CSS) benefits have started reaching the farmers in Rajouri, the border district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma (IAS), in collaboration with the Agriculture Department, distributed several POS machines and Micro ATMs to Krishi Udhyamis (KUs) of Kisan Khidmat Ghars (KKGs) in Rajouri on Thursday. The welfare benefits were transferred under the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) - a Central scheme focused on the holistic growth of valley residents.

This initiative under the Central Sponsored Scheme (CSS) aims to digitally empower Krishi Udhyamis, enabling them to access a range of services such as digital payments, financial transactions, and e-governance facilities to the farming community.

Equipped with CSC IDs, the Krishi Udhyamis (KUs) will facilitate the availability of essential agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides, while also ensuring farmers get timely access to PM Kisan and other central government schemes through digital portals.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma highlighted that the HADP scheme is designed to promote sustainable agriculture, improve farmers’ income, and ensure that border area farmers benefit equally from digital and financial inclusion.

He said the Rajouri administration remains committed to using technology-driven initiatives to strengthen the agriculture sector, create new opportunities for rural entrepreneurs, and ensure last-mile delivery of government benefits to every farmer in the district.

Notably, the HADP was launched with an estimated budget of Rs 5,0000 crore by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, for boosting the agri-economy in the Union Territory.

It is an integrated program encompassing the full spectrum of activities in the three major domains of agri-economy, viz, Horticulture, Agriculture and Livestock husbandry. It is expected to equip about 2.5 lakh farmers with skill development via the dedicated Daksh Kisan portal.

Under the program, about 2000 Kisan Khidmat Ghars are to be set up with an aim to build robust value chains for the welfare of the farming community. The program will lead to employment generation, benefiting lakhs of marginal families in Jammu and Kashmir.

--IANS

mr/dan

