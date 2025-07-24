J&K: Deputy Commissioner Reasi inaugurates ‘Didi Ki Rasoi’ canteen to empower women

Reasi, July 24 (IANS) In a meaningful stride towards women's empowerment and grassroots development, Deputy Commissioner Nidhi Malik on Thursday inaugurated the “Didi Ki Rasoi” canteen at the Government Polytechnic College in J&K's Reasi.

Operated by Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM), the canteen aims to provide affordable, hygienic, home-cooked meals while offering livelihood opportunities to women.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of Project Officer DUDA Udhampur-Reasi, Jaffar Azad, Polytechnic College Principal Arun Bangotra, and other dignitaries.

"Didi Ki Rasoi" serves a dual purpose: empowering women through sustainable income and ensuring the community’s access to nutritious, reasonably priced food. Beyond economic upliftment, it creates a platform for SHG members to demonstrate their culinary talent and entrepreneurial potential.

DC Nidhi Malik praised the initiative and lauded the efforts of the SHG members and supporting departments.

"This is just the beginning. With this, we are not only creating livelihood but also instilling confidence and leadership in women," she said.

"The administration remains committed to inclusive development, and more such initiatives will follow across Reasi."

She also shared that plantation drives had been undertaken in parallel, highlighting the district’s focus on holistic growth.

"We are optimistic that these women will run the canteen successfully and inspire others."

Reflecting the ethos of the DAY-NULM mission, "Didi Ki Rasoi" is more than just a canteen - it's a movement towards financial independence, skill development, and social change. Offering wholesome meals like rice, dal, sabzi, roti, and pickles at just Rs 30 per thali, the initiative emphasises hygiene, affordability, and taste.

Already transforming lives in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the model is now creating ripples of change in J&K. Many participating women are stepping into the workforce for the first time, becoming earners and decision-makers in their households.

