J&K: Common facility centre transforms artisans' lives, bamboo industry gains new identity

Jammu, April 7 (IANS) A unique blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern technology is unfolding in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, benefiting over 250 families associated with bamboo craftsmanship for generations.

These residents, having kept their ancestral skills alive, are now integrating modern technology into the existing practices to enhance their output.

The setting up of a Common Facility Centre (CFC) by the government has come as “good support” for the artisans involved in bamboo work.

The primary objective of this centre is to promote bamboo craftsmanship in Jammu & Kashmir and to empower the youth to become self-reliant.

At the CFC, the youth are trained to make a diverse range of bamboo products, including home decor items, furniture, and other utility items.

A key highlight of the centre is the installation of state-of-the-art machinery, which has made the work significantly easier and faster compared to manual methods.

The centre is equipped with several advanced machines for the treatment and processing of bamboo, including bamboo splitting machines, cross-cutting machines, and bamboo slicing machines.

Many youth undergoing training at the CFC are excited to be part of it and are eager to contribute to the bamboo business with newly learned skills.

A trainee, Manjit Singh, said that the craft has been a family tradition, going back generations.

He mentioned that he was sent to Assam by the concerned department to undergo specialised training, and with similar modern machinery available in Jalapar, his work has become much easier and more efficient.

Rajendra Kumar stated that his entire family is involved in bamboo-related work, which serves as their sole means of livelihood. He noted that the establishment of the CFC has made their work easier and more efficient than before.

Preeti Devi remarked that she learned a great deal of new things at this centre. She shared that she is now crafting a variety of new bamboo-based products, and the use of machinery has greatly accelerated the pace of their work.

Ekshu Sharma, Assistant Director of the Handicrafts Department, explained that the objective of this Common Facility Centre is to provide local artisans with a platform where they can further hone their skills and secure a better livelihood.

He noted that an MoU was signed with the NEC BDC in Assam for this initiative, under which state-of-the-art machinery has been installed at the facility.

He added that a large number of young people are currently working at the centre, and the department is striving to give bamboo-based products a distinct identity and to promote them on a larger scale.

--IANS

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