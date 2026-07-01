Jivial Industries shares list at 20 pc discount, extend losses after weak debut

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Jivial Industries made a weak debut on the BSE SME platform on Wednesday, with its shares listing significantly below the initial public offering (IPO) price.

The stock opened at Rs 156.80 per share, reflecting a discount of 20 per cent compared to its issue price of Rs 196.

Selling pressure continued after the listing, dragging the stock down by nearly 4 per cent from its opening level. At one stage, the share price had declined 22.83 per cent from the IPO price, highlighting a disappointing market debut for the SME-listed company.

The lacklustre listing followed a muted investor response during the IPO subscription period. The public issue, which was open for bidding from June 23 to June 25, was subscribed 93 per cent by the close of the final day.

Jivial Industries had fixed the IPO price at Rs 196 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each.

The public issue consisted of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 26.65 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) valued at Rs 5.34 crore, taking the total issue size to Rs 31.99 crore.

Established in 2021, Jivial Industries is engaged in the manufacturing of aluminium railing systems and architectural hardware used in residential and commercial construction projects. Its product portfolio includes handrails, spigots, brackets, locks, end caps, bends, jointers, and other aluminium fittings designed for applications such as balconies, glass partitions, façades, and viewing windows.

The company caters primarily to construction firms, architects, interior designers, fabricators, and glass solution providers across India. It has a strong presence in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh, while also exporting a portion of its products to Oman.

On the financial front, Jivial Industries reported revenue of Rs 12.2 crore and a net profit after tax of Rs 2.95 crore for the nine-month period ended December 2025.

For the full financial year 2025, the company posted revenue of Rs 12.07 crore and a net profit of Rs 2.97 crore. It also maintained a relatively low debt level of Rs 1.23 crore.

--IANS

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