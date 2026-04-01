Jisshu Sengupta opens up on starting out in Bollywood from scratch despite being Bengali superstar

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Actor Jisshu Sengupta has opened up on choosing to step out of his comfort zone and explore opportunities in Bollywood from the scratch, despite being an already well-established name in the Bengali film industry for years.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Jisshu elaborated on how, once he stepped into Hindi cinema, the transition did not feel as difficult as one might assume.

Having already worked with renowned Bengali filmmakers who are also prominent in Bollywood helped ease his journey in the Hindi cinema space.

“People, especially Bengali directors like Pradeep Sarkar, Anurag Basu, Sujoy Ghosh, Sujit Sarkar, I have worked with all of them. They knew the kind of work I have done and the industry I come from, so it was easier for me here,” he added.

Talking about the idea of “struggle” in the industry, Jisshu offered a refreshing yet grounded perspective.

Rather than viewing his journey through the conventional lens of hardship, he believes it is a matter of perspective.

He said, “You can say it was really difficult. Main yahan pe aake auto mein jaake meetings kiye hain, Ola Uber mein jaake meetings kiye hain. It doesn’t matter to me. Even today, if my car is not working, I will take a rickshaw. I have no problem with that.”

The actor further explained that he does not associate such basic experiences with struggle, and rather sees them as a normal part of life.

“It’s about your perspective. I will not see going in an auto as a struggle. There are lakhs and crores of people who travel like that every day. I can also twist it and say I have struggled a lot, but I don’t see it that way. So, I have not struggled,” he said.

He also shared how his manager played a key role in encouraging him to take that leap in Bollywood.

He said, “My team has really forced me. I would say my manager has pushed me a lot. She told me, ‘You should come out of your zone and start doing work outside Bengal.’ I was not very keen on it because I was very happy in my own space.”

Known for his versatility and strong screen presence, Jisshu Sengupta has been a prominent figure in the Bengali film industry for over two decades.

He has delivered notable performances in movies such as Chotushkone, Jaatishwar, Rajkahini, Byomkesh Bakshi films, Uma amongst others.

The actor is all set for his upcoming movie Bhoot Bangla that also stars Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and late veteran star Asrani.

–IANS

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