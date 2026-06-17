Jharkhand T20 League: Ranchi Titans dethrone Koylanchal Super Kings to become the table toppers

Ranchi, June 17 (IANS) In a day filled with commanding performances at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Santhal Strikers and Ranchi Titans registered clinical victories on Day 7 of the Jharkhand T20 Cricket League 2026. While the Strikers pulled off a win against table-toppers Koylanchal Super Kings, the Ranchi Titans continued their fine form with a stellar chase against the Dhanbad Diamonds.

In the afternoon fixture, the Santhal Strikers registered their first victory of the season by defeating the league-leading Koylanchal Super Kings by seven wickets.

After being put in to bat first, the Super Kings were restricted to a modest total of 148/8. Sharandeep Singh Bhatia top-scored with a well-compiled 58 off 47 balls, marking his fourth fifty-plus score of the tournament, while wicketkeeper-batter Robin Minz chipped in with a brisk 40 off 28 deliveries. The Strikers' bowling unit was spearheaded by Pratyush Kumar, who produced a clinical spell for exceptional figures of 3/17 in his four overs, while Manishi provided strong support by claiming 2/23.

Chasing a target of 149, the Strikers bounced back from an early setback after losing opener Vibhor Pandey for a duck. Vivek Kumar anchored the chase spectacularly, orchestrating a vital 64-run partnership for the second wicket alongside Kumar Suraj, who contributed a solid 34. Vivek led the batting onslaught with a match-winning 64 off just 36 balls to completely take the game away from the opposition.

Following his dismissal, Sumit Kumar played a highly sensible, unbeaten knock of 27* off 29 balls to guide his team home, wrapping up the comprehensive chase at 154/3 in 18.2 overs. For his standout, restrictive first-innings spell, Pratyush Kumar was rightfully adjudged the Player of the Match.

The evening match was a high-scoring encounter, with the Dhanbad Diamonds batting first and being bowled out for 191 on the very last ball of their innings. Ram Raushan Sharan played a fiery knock, top-scoring with a blistering 58 off just 24 balls, while Aditya Singh (26) and Bisesh Dutta (24) made important contributions.

For the Ranchi Titans, Prince Anurag Murmu continued to be the standout bowler for his side, claiming excellent figures of 3/20 in his four overs. Skipper Rajandeep Singh (2/46) and Yuvraj Kumar (2/47) also chipped in with two wickets each.

Chasing a target of 192, the Ranchi Titans' batters cruised through the innings without ever looking in trouble, wrapping up the match in 18.3 overs. Opening batter and player of the match, Aryan Hudda anchored the innings flawlessly, remaining unbeaten on a spectacular 94 not out off 55 balls. He was brilliantly supported by Shikhar Mohan, who smashed 62 off 37 balls to break the back of the chase. They both added 134 runs for the first wicket.

The battle intensifies on Wednesday, featuring a high-stakes clash between the Jamshedpur Steelers and a rejuvenated Santhal Strikers side, hungry to build on their momentum. Later in the evening, prime-time action with a heavy-hitting blockbuster pitting the Chota Nagpur Royals directly against the table toppers, Koylanchal Super Kings.

--IANS

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