Jharkhand has huge potential, investments on the way: Gautam Adani

Dhanbad, Dec 9 (IANS) Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday said that Jharkhand -- particularly Dhanbad -- holds significant potential, and the state is poised for strong growth in the coming years.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of the Centenary Foundation Day celebrations of IIT-ISM Dhanbad, the Adani Group Chairman said that there are tremendous opportunities in Jharkhand and Dhanbad, and the state will progress rapidly in the times ahead.

When asked specifically about the group’s investment plans for Dhanbad, the billionaire replied that “investments will come soon.”

“People may call mining the old economy, but without it, there is no new economy,” the Chairman stated.

Earlier in the day, Gautam Adani said the group will invest over $75 billion in energy transition over the next five years.

“"Adani Group is investing over $75 billion in the space of energy transition over the next five years," the Chairman noted.

The billionaire businessman added that the Adani Group is consistently investing to build the world’s fastest-growing renewable energy company.

According to him, the global green energy transition is emerging as the largest industry of this era, likely to be worth several trillion dollars in the coming decades.

“This transition will support electricity-based manufacturing, green steel, green fertilisers, the hydrogen ecosystem, and critical infrastructure that will power AI and digital economies,” Gautam Adani noted.

Adani Group chairman reiterated that the group is committing more than $75 billion toward the energy transition initiative over the next five years.

Gautam Adani also criticised a narrative from the recent COP-30 conference in Brazil, where a report downgraded India’s sustainability ranking, claiming the country lacked a timeline to phase out coal and was continuing coal block auctions.

Meanwhile, Prof. Dheeraj Kumar, Dy. Director, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad said that the Adani group chairman has announced 50 annual paid internships for third-year students and the setting up of an Adani 3S Mining Excellence Centre at the institute.

He also thanked Gautam Adani for encouraging students through his speech "Dream boldly, strive continuously, embrace innovation and contribute to building a self-reliant India."

--IANS

pk

