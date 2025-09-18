Jhansi: Pink toilets built as part of 'Swachh Bharat Mission' prioritising women's safety and cleanliness

Jhansi, Sep 18 (IANS) In a move to enhance public sanitation and ensure safety and hygiene for women, the Jhansi Municipal Corporation has constructed 12 pink toilets across the city under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).

Designed with a focus on women-friendly amenities, these toilets feature dedicated female staff, sanitary napkin dispensers, first-aid facilities, and strict cleanliness protocols.

These toilets are strategically located near colleges and universities to cater to female students and commuters.

Speaking to IANS, Sunil Kumar Mishra, Assistant Controller, said, "We have developed and are managing 'Pink Toilets' specifically built for women. These facilities have female cleaners, sanitary napkins, and first-aid kits. The toilets operate daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. We received funding under the Swachh Bharat Mission, and women are benefiting from these improved amenities."

The Swachh Bharat Mission, launched by the Narendra Modi-led Union government, is the largest cleanliness drive in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the movement with a nationwide pledge at the India Gate in the national capital, which saw participation from around 30 lakh government employees.

He also launched a walkathon at the Rajpath, setting a personal example by walking alongside participants.

As part of the ongoing 'Swachhata Hi Seva' 2025 campaign, a nationwide voluntary effort titled "Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath" will take place on September 25, 2025, encouraging collective community participation in cleanliness activities.

The Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), launched on October 2, 2014, aimed to make rural India Open Defecation Free by 2019.

The mission successfully increased rural sanitation coverage from 39 per cent in 2014 to 100 per cent by constructing more than 10 crore individual household toilets.

This broader campaign is based on five key pillars: transforming cleanliness target units, cleaning public spaces, supporting sanitation workers through Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs, promoting eco-friendly festivals, and raising public awareness.

The pink toilets in Jhansi are a strong reflection of these goals in action, providing women with dignified and safe sanitation facilities.

--IANS

jk/khz