Jessica Chastain says ‘Other Mommy’ is a delight behind the scenes, a matter for your therapist on screen

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Actress Jessica Chastain has teased audiences with a chilling take on her upcoming film ‘Other Mommy’, describing it as “a delight” behind the scenes but “a matter for your therapist” on screen.

Chastain took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from the sets of the film and wrote: “Behind the scenes, a delight. On screen, a matter for your therapist. OTHER MOMMY. In theatres tomorrow!”

Other Mommy is a 2026 American supernatural psychological horror film directed by Rob Savage and written by Nathan Elston. The film is based on the 2024 novel Incidents Around the House by Josh Malerman.

It stars Jessica Chastain as a mother who must do everything to protect her daughter from a supernatural entity that resembles her. Jay Duplass, Dichen Lachman, Arian Moayed, and Karen Allen comprise the supporting cast.

Filming for Other Mommy took place in Dublin, Ireland from May to July of 2025. It is scheduled to be released in the United States by Universal Pictures on October 9, 2026.

The film follows Bela, an eight-year-old girl living in a home with marital problems, as she confronts a sinister entity that comes out of her closet. The presence, whom she calls "Other Mommy," becomes increasingly threatening to her and her family.

Chastain is known for starring in projects with feminist themes. She developed an interest in acting at an early age and made her professional stage debut in 1998 as Shakespeare's Juliet.

After studying acting at the Juilliard School, she worked on television and stage. After making her film debut at age 31 in the drama Jolene in 2008, she had her breakthrough in 2011 with six film releases, including the dramas Take Shelter and The Tree of Life.

She received Academy Award nominations for playing an aspiring socialite in the period drama The Help and a CIA analyst in the thriller Zero Dark Thirty.

The actress achieved major success with the science fiction films Interstellar, The Martian and the horror film It Chapter Two.

--IANS

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