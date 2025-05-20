Jessica Biel says it’s a ‘tricky balance’ on how much of showbiz life her kids should see

Los Angeles, May 20 (IANS) Actress Jessica Biel has opened up about parenting her two boys, and told why she finds it a “tricky balance” deciding how much of the showbiz life her children should see.

The 43-year-old actress has sons Silas, 10, and four-year-old Phineas with her husband Justin Timberlake, 44.

Reflecting on the challenge while discussing her eldest boy’s recent appearance with her at the 2024 US Open, Biel told InStyle the decision to attend the tennis tournament together was made carefully after taking into account Silas’ enthusiasm for the sport.

Talking about exposing him to the spotlight, she said: “It’s a tricky one, a tricky balance. We do really try hard not to expose them in a way that they’re not comfortable with.”

Biel also said that Silas is a “huge fan” of tennis and had expressed interest in attending, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “We talked about photographers – you know, ‘Are you comfortable with that?’ He can’t make these decisions on his own, but at this point, we can at least discuss what’s his opinion around it."

"You really want to give your kids every experience. I don’t know if it was the right decision, to be honest with you, but he and I had a good time.”

Biel and Timberlake, who married in 2012, have long kept their children out of the public eye.

However, in August 2023, she made an exception, bringing Silas to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, where the pair were photographed watching Karolina Muchova defeat Naomi Osaka in the second round.

She also said exposing her children to potential public scrutiny remains a concern.

The actress added: “It’s scary every time. But it’s also their life. And so it’s this really tricky, tricky thing to figure out, what’s appropriate.”

Biel stressed despite the occasional public outing, she remains firmly against introducing her sons to social media.

As for any future in the entertainment industry, Biel hopes they’ll wait until adulthood.

She said about Silas: “If he was a kid actor, he’d probably work all the time. And when you’re 18 years old, you want to be a professional? Have at it. That’s your choice. That’s what I would like to hold on to, if possible, for him, you know?”

--IANS

dc/