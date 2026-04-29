Jessica Alba on turning 45: Softer, stronger, more myself than I’ve ever been

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Hollywood star Jessica Alba penned a gratitude note as she turned 45, saying that the past year was beautiful and added that this life turned out fuller than she ever could’ve dreamed.

Jessica shared a string of images from her childhood and her recent birthday celebrations on her official Instagram handle.

For the caption, she wrote: “Another trip around the sun - and somehow softer, stronger, more myself than I’ve ever been. This past year was a beautiful one.”

“The kind that stretches you in all the right ways, opens you up, and shows you just how much love and light you’re surrounded by. I’m walking into this next year with more grace, more joy, more gratitude, and a deeper love for the people who make my life mine.”

She expressed gratitude to her family and close friends.

“My family. My three babies - my whole heart. My soul sisters - my chosen family. You make everything brighter. My love - every day with you is a gift. Thank you all for loving me through every chapter,” Alba mentioned.

The actress then penned a message for her younger self.

“Sitting here today with a heart full of gratitude for where I am, and so much excitement for all the magic still ahead. To that little girl in these photos - I love you so much. This life turned out bigger and fuller than we ever could’ve dreamed,” she concluded the post.

Talking about Alba, she shot to fame at the age of 19 with her work in Dark Angel. She had a major cinematic breakthrough with Honey in 2003.

The actress started her career when she was just 13 with Camp Nowhere. She was then seen in The Secret World of Alex Mack both released in 1994.

Alba became a sought-after actress with her work in films such as Fantastic Four, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Good Luck Chuck, The Eye, Valentine's Day, Little Fockers, and Mechanic: Resurrection.

She is a frequent collaborator with director Robert Rodriguez, having starred in Sin City, Machete, Spy Kids: All the Time in the World, Machete Kills, and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For. From 2019 to 2020, Alba starred in the Spectrum action crime series L.A.'s Finest.

--IANS

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