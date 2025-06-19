Jenn Osborne’s ‘Holy Ghost’ explores the supernatural through redemption and truth

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) The makers of ‘Holy Ghost’ have unveiled the gripping trailer of Jenn Osborne’s upcoming horror-mystery, and it promises more than just jump scares.

Unlike typical ghost stories, “Holy Ghost” delves into themes of redemption, buried truths, and emotional reckoning. Set against an eerie backdrop, the film follows a deeply human journey wrapped in a chilling narrative. The trailer begins with eerie glimpses of a remote American town, accompanied by a chilling narration from Grace Brown—a young woman recently rescued from a kidnapper’s farm.

Her startling revelation that a long-deceased police officer was behind her rescue triggers a spine-tingling series of events. As Detective Madison Wells investigates, she’s pulled into a world where the line between the living and the dead grows increasingly blurred.

The trailer sets the tone for a gripping supernatural mystery. Jenn Osborne brings intensity to her role as Detective Wells, while Maya Adler’s portrayal of Grace delivers emotional depth. Aaron Blomberg's haunting performance as the spectral officer adds an unsettling edge to the narrative, promising a ghost story layered with psychological and emotional complexity.

Speaking about the film, producer Sandip Patel emphasized that “Holy Ghost” goes beyond a typical ghost story, exploring themes of redemption, truth, and the powerful grip of the past on the present. He noted that the trailer offers just a glimpse of the layered narrative that awaits audiences. Patel also shared that the film introduces a new style of horror—one that blends emotional depth with spine-chilling suspense.

The upcoming horror thriller has been directed by ‘Murshid’ fame Shravan Tiwari.

“Holy Ghost” is set to hit theatres across India on August 1, 2025, with distribution handled by Cinépolis India. Interestingly, NRI producer Sandip Patel, who is set to debut in Hollywood with “Holy Ghost,” has already unveiled plans for its sequel, titled “Holy Father.”

--IANS

ps/