Fahmaan Khan’s Facebook, Instagram account hacked

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Fahmaan Khan’s Facebook and Instagram accounts have been hacked. The television actor shared that he has reported the issue.

Fahmaan took to his Instagram account, which has now been made private and shared a note which read: “I want to inform you all that my Facebook and Instagram account has been hacked.”

He cautioned his fans about not responding to messages, links and requests.

“If you receive any unusual messages, links, or requests from any other account or my account, please do not click on them or respond. In a world where AI is taking over reality, this seems scary and very unsafe,” Fahmaan added in the statement.

“I have reported the issue to Facebook /Instagram and the cyber crime department and they are working on resolving the issue.”

In the caption section, Fahmaan stressed on not “entertaining anything that's not authentic and real.”

“Il be back as soon as I can. Until then please refrain from entertaining anything that's not authentic and real,” the caption read.

Talking about the actor, the 34-year-old star has worked in theatre for more than nine years. His small screen journey started with a cameo role in “Yeh Vaada Raha” in 2015. After which, he did a cameo role in the 2018 show “Kundali Bhagya.”

The actor rose to fame with his recurring roles in “Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka”, “Ishq Mein Marjawan” and “Mere Dad Ki Dulhan” from 2017 to 2020. He then featured as the lead in popular shows such as “Apna Time Bhi Aayega”, “Imlie” and “Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii.”

The 33-year-old star stepped into the world of directing in 2022 with the music video “Ishq Ho Gaya” sung by Tabish Pasha starring himself alongside Sumbul Touqeer. His latest work includes the show “Krishna Mohini”, where he played Aryaman Mehta.

He was last seen in the show “Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha”, where played a Sikh character named Ranbir Singh Bajwa.

