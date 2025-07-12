July 12, 2025 11:26 AM हिंदी

PM Modi to distribute over 51,000 appointment letters at 16th Rozgar Mela today

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) In a push to accelerate employment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted candidates in various government departments and organisations on Saturday at the 16th edition of the Rozgar Mela, which will take place virtually.

PM Modi will address the recruits via video conferencing at around 11 a.m.

Today’s event will be organised at 47 locations across the country, covering recruitments in several key Central Government Ministries and Departments. These include the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Department of Posts, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the Department of Financial Services, and the Ministry of Labour & Employment, among others.

The new recruits, selected from different parts of the country, will take up roles in various sectors, further strengthening government service delivery and infrastructure.

The appointments are expected to bring fresh energy and commitment to public administration while ensuring that government departments are adequately staffed to meet the growing demands of governance.

This nationwide employment initiative, launched by PM Modi on October 22, 2022, is part of the government's mission-mode approach to creating new job opportunities and bolstering the public workforce. Since its inception, the Rozgar Mela has led to the issuance of over 10 lakh appointment letters across India, according to official data.

The Rozgar Mela symbolises the government's ongoing commitment to harnessing the potential of India’s youth. By offering structured employment and career development opportunities, the initiative seeks to inspire the younger generation to actively contribute to nation-building.

With a strong focus on merit, transparency, and efficiency, the Rozgar Mela continues to speed up the recruitment process and enhance public sector capacity.

