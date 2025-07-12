Raveena Tandon welcomes son Ranbir to adulthood: Proud of the man you’ve become

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Raveena Tandon’s son Ranbir Thadani has turned 18 and the actress welcomed him to adulthood with a heartfelt note.

Raveena took to Instagram, where she shared a string of adorable pictures from Ranbir and her actress-daughter Rasha’s younger days.

For the caption, the star wrote: “Welcome to Adulthood my son, Happy 18 th . I love you , your my heart, My sunshine , my forever love . Proud of the Man you’ve become. Kind , compassionate , strong, caring. Mahadev walks with you (sic) .”

She added: “Thank you for choosing me for being your mum, you wise old soul @ranbirthadani.”

It was in 2003, when Raveena started dating film distributor Anil Thadani, during the making of her film Stumped. Their engagement was announced in November 2003. She married him in February 2004 in Jag Mandir Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan according to Punjabi Khatri and Sindhi traditions.

The actress gave birth to her daughter Rasha, in March 2005 and welcomed her son Ranbirvardhan in July 2008.

In other news, Raveena recently reminisced about working with Govinda in Dulhe Raja, which completed 27 years of its release in Hindi cinema.

"27 years of Dulhe Raja!!!! Fun Fun and more Fun! Miss Harmeshji, Kader bhai and all@those who were there in this incredible film!," she wrote in the caption.

Made under the direction of Harmesh Malhotra, "Dulhe Raja" has been written by Rajeev Kaul. The film also stars Kader Khan, Johnny Lever, Prem Chopra, Asrani, Dinesh Hingoo, Viju Khote, Manmauji, Guddi Maruti, Sudhir, Veeru Krishnan, Ghanashyam Rohera, Anjana Mumtaz, Rana Jung Bahadur and Anil Nagrath in crucial roles, along with others.

"Dulhe Raja" talks about a poor young man Raja who opens a fast food restaurant right opposite a five-star hotel run by businessman Singhania, earning his wrath. Despite using all his influence to remove Raja, he fails to do so. Things get worse as Singhanisa's daughter Kiran expresses her wish to marry Raja.

--IANS

dc/