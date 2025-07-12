TN on high alert after Nipah virus cases in Kerala; medical teams deployed across borders

Chennai, July 12 (IANS) Following reports of Nipah virus infections in Kerala’s Palakkad and Malappuram districts, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has assured the public that there is no cause for panic as medical teams are on high alert to monitor and respond swiftly to any suspected cases.

In an official release on Saturday, the department said that no Nipah cases have been detected in Tamil Nadu so far and that all necessary precautionary measures are being taken to prevent any possible outbreak.

Medical teams have been deployed in districts along the Kerala border and are on high alert to monitor and respond swiftly to any suspected cases.

The Directorate has urged residents to remain calm but vigilant, and to strictly adhere to basic hygiene and safety protocols.

The public has been advised to be on the lookout for symptoms associated with Nipah virus, which include fever, headache, vomiting, confusion, difficulty in breathing, seizures, and even fainting.

People showing these symptoms — especially those who have recently travelled to affected areas in Kerala or been in contact with a sick person — should seek immediate medical attention at the nearest government hospital.

To reduce the risk of transmission, residents are also advised to avoid eating unwashed or fallen fruits, ensure that fruits are thoroughly washed before consumption, and maintain proper hand hygiene by washing hands frequently with soap and water.

District health officers across Tamil Nadu have been instructed to closely monitor the situation and ensure that all preventive measures are strictly implemented in their respective areas.

Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease, meaning it spreads from animals to humans. Fruit bats are known to be the primary carriers of the virus, and infections in humans often occur through contact with bat-contaminated fruits or through close contact with infected individuals or animals, such as pigs.

The Tamil Nadu health department reiterated its commitment to keeping the public safe and said it will continue to monitor the situation in Kerala closely.

Citizens have been urged not to spread rumours and to rely only on official updates for accurate information.

