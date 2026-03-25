Jemimah Rodrigues shares fondest memories of growing up with Super Mario

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) There’s not a soul on earth who doesn’t love Super Mario. Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues, who was a part of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 winning squad, has spoken about her fondest memories of growing up with Super Mario.

The cricketer led the festivities as the face of a special event for ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’. She brought her signature energy to a memorable finale at the ground.

Sharing her childhood memories, she told IANS, “Super Mario, I think growing up I've just played it a lot with my brothers. So I think that's a memory I have growing up. It was really cool and I can't wait to watch ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’”.

The Mario-themed event in Mumbai drew over 100 fans as they suited up in vibrant Mario inspired red coloured shirts and took to the streets. Marching from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) to Azad Maidan, the parade transformed Mumbai into a playful, high energy tribute to the world of Super Mario, packed with nostalgia

The event in Mumbai transformed Azad Maidan into a lively, immersive experience, complete with a red carpet and a host of fun, interactive activities. Fans of the film, along with influencers and kids, gathered in large numbers, many dressed in signature Mario red and blue, bringing the world of the movie to life.

Talking about how the practice season is unfolding for her, she said, “Practice and preparation is going really well, really looking forward to it. Hopefully, I get a lot of the Mario spirit into what I'm doing because Mario's like really determined, loves challenges, full of energy, something similar to what I am. So yeah, I'm going to take a lot of inspiration from here”.

The acclaimed Hindi voice-over artists from the film Shanoor Mirza and Ankur Javeri were also in attendance.

Speaking about being part of the celebration, Mirza shared, “Mario is a character that has connected generations across the world, and bringing him to life in Hindi has been an incredibly special journey for me. Seeing that same love translate so vividly on the streets of Mumbai today was surreal. The energy, the nostalgia, the fans, it truly felt like Mario had come to life in India”.

‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ is set to release in theatres on April 3, 2026.

--IANS

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