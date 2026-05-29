May 29, 2026 3:31 PM हिंदी

Jemimah and Yastika's partnership made the difference,' says Dean after ENG loss

Jemimah and Yastika's partnership made the difference,' says Dean after ENG loss

Chelmsford, May 29 (IANS) England stand-in captain Charlotte Dean admitted the huge partnership between Jemimah Rodrigues and Yastika Bhatia proved decisive as England suffered a 38-run defeat to India in the opening match of the three-game Women’s T20I series at the County Ground.

England made the perfect start after Lauren Bell struck twice in the opening over to dismiss Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, reducing India to 7/2.

However, Yastika and Rodrigues counterattacked brilliantly with a 126-run stand for the third wicket, helping India recover strongly and post 188/7 in 19.5 overs.

Reflecting on the game, Dean said England started well but failed to stop India’s momentum through the middle overs.

“Two early wickets. But they kept scoring runs despite those early wickets. They had wickets in hand. Played really well,” Dean said after the match.

Dean praised her side’s effort in challenging weather conditions and credited Bell for her performance with the ball. Bell finished with figures of 3/34 and bowled effectively both with the new ball and at the death.

“Proud of the effort in hot conditions. Bell bowled well at the start and the death,” she said.

Chasing 189, England were kept in the contest by Amy Jones, who played a fighting knock of 67. Heather Knight also contributed 21 during a 64-run stand for the third wicket, but England eventually finished on 150/8.

Dean admitted her side could not recover after losing wickets at crucial moments.

“Disappointing not to get over the line. Reminiscent of the game we had against New Zealand in Canterbury,” she said.

The England skipper singled out Jones for special praise after the wicketkeeper-batter’s impressive innings under pressure.

“Jones was brilliant. Today, the difference was that massive partnership,” Dean added.

Dean also pointed out that England are continuing to develop a young middle-order unit as the team builds towards future assignments.

“We are working on a younger middle-order,” she said.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 after registering their second-biggest victory over England in Women’s T20Is.

--IANS

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