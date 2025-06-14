Jeff Goldblum reveals he was 'very starstruck' meeting George Clooney

Los Angeles, June 14 (IANS) Hollywood star Jeff Goldblum was "very starstruck" when he got to meet English star George Clooney for the first time.

The 72-year-old actor said that he was very taken aback when he got to see the Ticket to Paradise star backstage at his Broadway show Good Night, and Good Luck alongside Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers, he said: "I was very excited. After the play, I was looking and (McCartney and I) both got a chance to go backstage and meet George and the cast. I saw him in the flesh for the first time ever, and there he was.”

"I just thought 'My golly, I'm very starstruck,' because he means a lot to me."

The Jurassic Park actor described Clooney as being "very nice" to him and couldn't help but "brag" in revealing that it was the former ER star who asked him for a picture, as opposed to the other way round.

"He was very nice.This is bragging, I shouldn't do it. But he said, 'Jeff, Jeff Goldblum. I love Jeff Goldblum. Come here, Jeff, let's take a picture,' and all that stuff. It made my life and my year."

Meanwhile, Goldblum heaped praise on the Beatles and recounted discovering the rock band, which also consisted of John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison - in his early teen years.

He added: "Everybody, you've all got stories like this. But I was a kid when I Want to Hold Your Hand and 'She Loves You, came out. And I remember Suzy Connolly ... in her cut-off jean shorts, and I was like 12, 13… And they went, 'Here, come and listen to this song.' It's all mixed in my nostalgic bosom in a way that's very, very exciting and meaningful."

