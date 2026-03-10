March 10, 2026 1:24 PM हिंदी

Big B on India’s T20 World Cup win: No victory is greater than humility

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan joined millions of fans in celebrating ICC Men's T20 World Cup glory as India national cricket team clinched a thumping victory in the final.

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, after the win, the veteran actor expressed his pride and congratulated the team for their commanding performance on the global stage.

“Jeet gaye! Ab bas chuppi saadh lein. Vinamrata se badi koi jeet nahin (We won! Now we must be silent! No victory is greater than humility!),” he wrote.

India became the first team to retain the Men’s T20 World Cup title and win the crown for a record three times after beating New Zealand by 96 runs in front of 86,824 fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8.

Sanju Samson’s blistering 89 off 46 balls, laced with five fours and eight sixes, powered India to 255/5, the highest total in a T20 World Cup final, before Bumrah and Axar Patel (3-27) ripped through New Zealand’s top order to seal victory. The visitors were dismissed for 159 in 19 overs, with only Tim Seifert offering resistance through a fighting 52.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav is now the fourth Indian to lead the side to a men’s cricket World Cup title after having not lost a single series since taking charge in July 2024.

Talking about Big B, he is currently shooting for the sequel to “Kalki 2898 AD”.

Talking about Kalki 2898 AD, the 2024 epic mythological science fiction film by Nag Ashwin, he said: “Kalki 2 begun the work .. and shall ever cherish the love and affection of anticipated presence on the Sunday .. but hopefully shall be with all this coming Sunday .. My love.”

Kalki 2898 AD stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Inspired by Hindu scriptures, the film serves as the first instalment in the planned Kalki Cinematic Universe.

Set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD in the city of Kashi, the story follows a group on a mission to protect lab subject SUM-80's unborn child, believed to be Kalki, the final incarnation of Vishnu.

--IANS

dc/

