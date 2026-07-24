July 24, 2026 4:00 PM हिंदी

Anandhi on a scene featuring her and Vijay in 'Jana Nayagan' being edited out: Feel so unlucky!

Anandhi on a scene featuring her and Vijay in 'Jana Nayagan' being edited out: Feel so unlucky! (Photo Credit: Anandhi/Instagram)

Chennai, July 24 (IANS) Actress Anandhi, who has acted in several television serials and films, has now expressed disappointment over her scene with actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay having been edited out in the actor's last film 'Jana Nayagan', which hit screens on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram page to put out a video post, the actress said in Tamil,"Actually, I act in several films and a lot of it is edited away. However, I have never been sad or regretted it. But, I feel bad that the scene I had acted in 'Jana Nayagan' got edited. That is because 'Jana Nayagan' was the first film I committed to during my comeback. I was waiting for one-and-a-half years for the release of this film. That too, a combination with sir (Vijay)."

Anandhi went on to disclose that she had got into acting to act with Vijay, who also happens to be the present Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

"The reason I got into acting itself was because I wanted to act with sir. It was my dream. The film is super. Everyone come and watch. There is women empowerment," she said in a dejected tone.

She went on to add, "If he acts again, I could try and act with him. But this is his last film. I actually went very happily to the theatre, expecting to watch my scene with Thalapathy Vijay. But did not expect this. Feel so unlucky."

For the unaware, director H Vinoth's 'Jana Nayagan' had triggered huge interest as it was supposed to be Vijay's last film as an actor before he turned a full-time politician. It was originally scheduled for release for the festival of Pongal in January this year. However, its release had to be postponed after the film, which was sent to the Censor Board for clearance, was referred to a Revising Committee under Rule 24 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules.

The Censor Board only recently cleared the film, which was submitted to it for clearance in December last year.

'Jana Nayagan', which hit screens on Thursday, boasts a powerful ensemble cast featuring Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon.

--IANS

mkr

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