Jayasurya's pan Indian film Operation Tral’s first look out!

Chennai, April 25 (IANS) The makers of director Ratheesh Vega's eagerly awaited pan Indian action thriller 'Operation Tral', featuring Malayalam actor Jayasurya in the lead, on Saturday released the first look of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Written and directed by Ratheesh Vega, the film is being produced by Joby George Thadathil under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments. With Jayasurya in the lead, the film draws from the world of India’s elite intelligence operations.

Sources say 'Operation Tral', which will release in five languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, will seek to position itself as a film with the true essence of patriotism and that its narrative will be anchored in the realities of modern intelligence warfare -- blending high-octane action sequences with a strong national message that reflects the spirit of duty and resilience.

The sources point out that the scale, intensity, and subject matter of the film indicate that it is a project designed for pan-Indian appeal—one that seeks to elevate Malayalam cinema’s presence in the national mainstream.

Actor Jayasurya said, “Operation Tral stands out as one of the most exciting and challenging projects in my career. It brings together high-octane action with a powerful narrative rooted in national security. Every sequence is designed to feel real and I’m excited for audiences to experience its massive scale. This film carries a strong message and I hope it resonates with audiences across the country.”

“In a world where terror wears many faces, I wanted to explore the silent battles fought in the shadows by those who protect our nation without recognition. This film is a humble attempt to step into the unseen world of intelligence agencies and reflect the quiet strength of those who carry the weight of the nation, often without ever being seen,” said director Ratheesh Vega.

Backing this ambitious vision is a strong technical and creative team. The film is co-produced by Sunimol Joby, with cinematography by Najose. Interestingly, Ratheesh Vega is also composing the music and original score of the film.

The project design is being handled by Noble Jacob, while editing is by Shafeeque V B. Sound mixing is led by M. R. Rajakrishnan, with production design by Sajeesh Thamarassery and art direction by Suneesh Sodharan.

Costume design is jointly handled by Sameera Saneesh and Saritha Jayasurya, while makeup is by Ronex Xavier.

--IANS

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