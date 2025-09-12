Jay Bhanushali looks back at his first portfolio, calls his younger self ‘full of dreams’

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Popular television actor-host Jay Bhanushali, on Friday, took to social media to share a nostalgic moment as he stumbled upon his first portfolio.

Reflecting on his early days as Neev Shergill from “Kayamath,” the actor recalled his youthful energy, big dreams, and the journey that shaped his career. Taking to his Instagram handle, Jay posted a video featuring photos from his younger days when he was actively working doing portfolios. He also added the trending song “Aise kaise” as background score for the video. For the caption, Jay wrote, “Today I just did not find my First Portfolio, realised that this is what I want..Young energetic and eyes full of dreams#..Who all were there with me when i was Neev Shergill from Kayamath?.”

Jay Bhanushali has been a familiar face in the television industry for over a decade. He has appeared in several hit shows such as “Kasautii Zindagii Kay,” “Kayamath,” “Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil,” and “Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi.”

His biggest breakthrough came when Ekta Kapoor cast him as the lead character, Neev Shergill, in the popular soap opera Kayamath. The role not only brought him widespread recognition but also earned him multiple awards.

Bhanushali has also hosted several reality shows including, “Dance India Dance 2,” “Dance India Dance Li'l Masters 2,” “Dil Se Naachein Indiawaale,” “The Voice India Kids” and “Sabse Bada Kalakar.” The actor also participated in “Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India,” where he secured the sixth position. The following year he entered the reality show “Bigg Boss 15” but was eliminated on the 55th day.

Jay also made his film debut with the romantic thriller “Hate Story 2,” starring opposite Surveen Chawla. The following year he appeared as Karan in “Ek Paheli Leela,” where he shared screen space with Sunny Leone and Rajneesh Duggal.

--IANS

ps/