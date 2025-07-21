July 21, 2025 7:11 PM हिंदी

'Jassi bhai will play': Siraj confirms Bumrah's participation in fourth Test

'Jassi bhai will play': Siraj confirms Bumrah's participation in fourth Test

Manchester, July 21 (IANS) India pacer Mohammed Siraj has confirmed that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will play the fourth Test in Manchester starting on Wednesday, putting rest to all the speculation regarding the latter's participation in the do-or-die encounter.

The news comes as a great relief for the Indian supporters who were left sad with the dual injuries to pacers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh, forcing the Indian camp to call in Anshul Kamboj as cover.

With India trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, attention was naturally turned to Bumrah, who is being carefully managed and set to feature in only three of the Tests. Having already played in the first and third Tests - both ending in defeats for India - Bumrah is now expected to return for the crucial fourth Test.

"Jassi bhai will play as far as I know," Siraj said in the press conference on Monday.

"Akash Deep has a groin issue, he bowled today and now physios will see. Combination is changing but we need to bowl in good areas. Plan is simple - stick to good areas," he added on his fellow pacer.

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remainder of the series due to a left knee injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Monday.

Nitish, who missed the first Test but played in the second and third, will fly back home. The all-rounder had a quiet outing in Birmingham before making key contributions at Lord's, both with bat and ball. His absence could open the door for Shardul Thakur, who played the first Test, to return.

Adding to India's woes, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has been ruled out of the fourth Test after sustaining an impact injury to his left thumb while bowling in the nets at a training session in Beckenham. The BCCI medical team is monitoring his progress.

--IANS

ab/

LATEST NEWS

Oberoi Realty’s Q1 profit falls 28 pc, revenue slips nearly 30 pc

Oberoi Realty’s Q1 profit falls 28 pc, revenue slips nearly 30 pc

I'm so grateful to director Jeeva Sankar for giving me Karthika in Tamil film Amarakavyam: Actress Miya George

I'm so grateful to director Jeeva Sankar for giving me Karthika in Tamil film Amarakavyam: Actress Miya George

'Jassi bhai will play': Siraj confirms Bumrah's participation in fourth Test

'Jassi bhai will play': Siraj confirms Bumrah's participation in fourth Test

80.93 p.c. out of 19.36 crore rural households getting tap water: MoS V Somanna

80.93 p.c. out of 19.36 crore rural households getting tap water: MoS V Somanna

Families of 2006 Mumbai train blast victims demand CBI probe, re-investigation

Families of 2006 Mumbai train blast victims demand CBI probe, re-investigation

Ben Curran and Sikandar Raza back in Zimbabwe squad for Test series against New Zealand to be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Photo credit: Zimbabwe Cricket

Curran, Raza back in Zimbabwe squad for New Zealand Tests

Varun Dhawan reveals he felt hungover after watching Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara'

Varun Dhawan reveals he felt hungover after watching Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara'

Gold prices surge 200 pc in 6 years; Silver crosses Rs 1.13 lakh per kg again

Gold prices surge 200 pc in 6 years; Silver crosses Rs 1.13 lakh per kg again

Siraj still heartbroken over Lord’s defeat, says ‘Series is not over yet’

Siraj still heartbroken over Lord’s defeat, says ‘Series is not over yet’

51 new cruise circuits planned across 14 states and 3 UTs by 2027: Centre

51 new cruise circuits planned across 14 states and 3 UTs by 2027: Centre