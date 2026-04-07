Jasmine Sandlas’ set list has gone ‘bigger’: Hard to choose what songs to sing

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Punjabi singing sensation Jasmine Sandlas, who is currently riding high on the success of her latest musical work for “Dhurandhar” duology, is both thrilled and overwhelmed as her expanding setlist makes it tough to curate a perfect setlist for her gigs.

Jasmine took to Instagram, where she shared two pictures of herself and spoke about how she cannot wait to sing songs such as Main Aur Tu and Jaiye Sanjna to name a few in her live shows.

She wrote: “My setlist just got so much bigger. It’s gonna so be hard to choose what songs to sing and which ones to leave out. I can’t wait to sing this song at my next show. Main aur Tu. Oye Oye. Vaari Jaavan. And of course ‘jaiye sajna’.”

From Main Aur Tu to Jaiye Sajna, the tracks from Aditya Dhar’s duology is currently going viral on social media. Talking about Jaiye Sajna, it is sung by Jasmine and Satinder Sartaaj. It is featured in “Dhurandhar-The Revenge” picturised on Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

The first installment of the duology was titled “Dhurandhar” and hit the screens in 2025. It revolves around high-stakes in a covert counter-terrorism operation.

“Dhurandhar”, which also stars Akshaye Khanna, follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which hit the screens in March, follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who continues to infiltrate Karachi's criminal syndicates and Pakistani politics while avenging the 26/11 attacks and confronting bigger threats.

It is loosely inspired from myriad conflicts and events such as 2014 Indian general election, Operation Lyari, 2016 Indian banknote demonetisation and various other events.

--IANS

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