August 29, 2026 11:57 AM हिंदी

Jasmine Sandlas celebrates career-best year after 18 years: Waited for this feeling

Jasmine Sandlas celebrates career-best year after 18 years: Waited for this feeling

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Singer Jasmine Sandlas is celebrating what she calls the best year of her career as she reflected on her 18-year musical journey marked by persistence, faith and countless musical releases.

Sandlas took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of herself from her recent gig. She went on to share that she has released more than 150 songs, with “Jaiye Sajna” from Dhurandhar: The Revenge becoming the biggest of them all.

She wrote in the caption section: “Journal Entry - This year has been the best year of my career. I am so thankful. I’ve released more than 150 songs and with God’s grace, “Jaiye Sajna” has become the biggest of them all.”

Sandlas looked “back in retrospect, every song led to me to the next one.”

“Every failure led me to a new door. Building a life slow and steady has been superior to quick results. I prayed and i wrote in my journals for years. Thank you to all my earth angels. You have nurtured me and loved me this whole time. I read your messages and love letters. I have kept all your gifts and artwork.”

“I write in the journals you gift me and drink black coffee in the mugs you give me at my shows. Thank you so much.”

Sandlas said that she waited for this feeling for years.

“I waited for this feeling for 18 years. God is kind. God is great. God has a plan for all of us. Keep your faith strong. Don’t tell your sacred dreams to not so sacred people. It will take time and it will be all worth it. Virgo Season just started. Don’t fasten your seatbelts. I want you in the air. September is around the corner. Waheguru,” she said.

--IANS

dc/

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