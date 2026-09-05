Jasmine Bhasin shares the story behind her first tattoo: I am enough

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) A popular face in the television industry, Jasmine Bhasin used social media to share the tale behind her first tattoo, which reads, 'I am enough'

The 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant revealed in a heartfelt post on Saturday that she tried for a long time to change herself according to societal expectations in the hope of being accepted and loved.

Sharing some glimpses of herself getting her first tattoo, Jasmine wrote on her IG, "Story of my first tattoo and the moment I chose myself after spending so much time trying to become someone i thought would be easier to love For the longest time, I kept trying to fit myself into little boxes,changing, shrinking, adjusting, becoming whoever I thought I needed to be to feel loved, accepted and to belong. (sic)."

Along the way, she revealed she ended up losing her carefree spirit, along with her self-worth.

"Somewhere along the way, I lost the most important person , Myself!! I stopped being the carefree, joyous, positive and sorted girl I knew I was. I was constantly trying to be “enough” for everyone else, forgetting that I was already enough for myself", she added.

Jasmine added that during one of her healing sessions, she came to a realization that broke her heart, while healing at the same time.

"I don’t have to become smaller to fit into someone else’s world."

So she decided to get these words tattooed on herself.

Explaining the thought behind it, she wrote, "Not because I need a reminder that I’m perfect, but because I need to remember that I don’t have to earn love by changing who I am. I deserve to be loved as I am.

Accepted as I am. Seen as I am. And held without having to break pieces of myself just to belong."

Jasmine concluded, saying that this tattoo is her promise to herself that "I will never abandon who I am again just to be loved."

--IANS

pm/