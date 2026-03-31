Jasmine Bhasin says ‘samundar mein naha ke bhayankar tan ho gayi hoon’

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Television actress Jasmin Bhasin, who is currently holidaying in the Maldives, left everyone amused with her candid beachside update, saying she has gotten a “bhayankar tan” after taking a dip in the sea and asked for “jugaads.”

Jasmin took to her Instagram Stories to share sun-soaked glimpses from her Maldivian getaway, and later posted a playful boomerang of herself flaunting her beach tan.

“Samundar mein naha ke namkeen ke saath saath bhayankar tan bhi ho gayi hoon (Plz dm if any instant tan removal jugaads),” she wrote, asking for tips to remove the tan.

The actress gave a quirky spin to the iconic track “Samundar Mein Nahake,” picturised on Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman from the 1983 film “Pukar”.

Pukar, is an action film directed by Ramesh Behl, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Randhir Kapoor, Zeenat Aman and Tina Munim. It is a film about freedom fighters trying to liberate Goa from the Portuguese.

Jasmin made her acting debut in 2011 with Tamil film Vaanam. She is best known for playing Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak. She also participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India and Bigg Boss 14.

She met Aly during Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 in 2018. In 2021, the two began dating each other after appearing in Bigg Boss 14.

Her other notable works include Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. Jasmine made her Punjabi film debut with Honeymoon in 2022.

The 35-year-old actress’ latest work includes Carry On Jattiye with Jaswinder Bhalla and Gippy Grewal.

She was last seen in the show The Traitors, based on the Dutch series De Verraders. The show was hosted by Karan Johar.

--IANS

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