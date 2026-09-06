Sebastian Vettel drives Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2002 in tribute to F1 legend

Monza, Sep 6 (IANS) Sebastian Vettel paid tribute to Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher as he drove the seven-time world champion's iconic 2002 Ferrari ahead of the Monza Grand Prix on Sunday.

Vettel took a few laps in the F2002, waving to fans in the stands as he raced down the Autodromo Nazionale Monza at Ferrari's home. The Tifosi cheered for the four-time champion and former Red Bull driver, and Schumacher was remembered in what was a memorable few minutes on the track, with the visuals of the iconic F2002 and the car's epic sound plunging them into nostalgia.

Vettel was seen wearing a race suit bearing a message for Schumacher, "For my friend Michael, there is still a race to win." He performed a few donuts with the car and enthralled fans with his Monza outing ahead of the race and the driver's parade on the track.

Vettel also spoke to the broadcasters, reflecting on how special it was to drive the iconic 2002 Ferrari, widely regarded as one of the most successful cars in the sport's history. Schumacher won his fifth career title in the 2002 Ferrari.

"I am caught up in mixed feelings," Vettel told broadcasters. "On one hand, it is such a beautiful car to drive, such a beautiful piece of machinery, but much more than that, it is Michael's car. He is not here today, but I felt him a lot in these laps, and I hope you heard him and felt him as well."

The four-time F1 champion got emotional as he thanked for the opportunity to drive the car. "Thank you for the opportunity. I love racing. I know I have quit racing, but in my heart, I am still a lover. I do deeply care for the sport, the cars, the fans and the Tifosi. Today is Michael's moment, and we send all our love and emotions to him," he said as Schumacher continues his medical recovery from a horrific skiing accident in December 2013.

Meanwhile, Ferrari also have a special tribute to Schumacher at the Monza GP. Ferrari unveiled a special livery for its SF-26 at the Italian GP. The livery is a Michael Schumacher-inspired design that Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will race with at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza.

This follows Scuderia's unveiling of Schumacher-inspired race suits for the two drivers as Ferrari prepares for the Monza GP. The livery pays tribute to the motorsport legend Schumacher, who raced for the Italian-based team from 1996 to 2006.

The livery features a full red design, with white on top grading into red as well. It has seven white stars on the nose, paying tribute to Schumacher's seven titles, five of which he won with Ferrari from 2000 to 2004. It also features the Michael Schumacher logo, encrypted.

The Italian outfit shared the announcement on its social media as we head into race week in Italy. "A livery fit for home. Our Monza livery is here, inspired by the lasting impact of Michael Schumacher on our team," Ferrari wrote in a caption to a video on X.

--IANS

vm/vi