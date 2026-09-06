September 06, 2026 7:48 PM हिंदी

Kunal Kemmu reveals the story behind casting Preity Zinta as an undercover agent in ‘VIBE’

Kunal Kemmu reveals the story behind casting Preity Zinta as an undercover agent in ‘VIBE’

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kemmu has revealed the interesting story behind casting Preity Zinta as an undercover agent in his upcoming action comedy “VIBE.”

The ‘Golmaal Again’ actor mentioned while writing the film, he came up with the unexpected idea of imagining Preity as an undercover agent. What initially started as a thought on paper eventually turned into reality when the actress agreed to join the project. Kunal said that her casting adds an exciting and unexpected element to “VIBE”.

Sharing how the idea came to life, he shared, “So, when I came to this character, I was genuinely thinking about who it would be, what it would be. And in my mind, I'm also a big Preeti Zinta fan. So, what happens is, when that woman comes in, she's Preeti Zinta. And people say, Preeti Zinta, she's an undercover agent. And Preeti Zinta says, “what did you think? I got married and went to America, this is my life.”

“I'm actually a government agent. So, this thought came to my mind, but of course, I didn't carry on with that thought. But when I finished writing this film, and then it came to casting this, I had never seen her acting before. No one would have expected this. So, it'll be the best casting. Now, all I need to do is get her to say yes. So, that's how the journey started. But I'm very happy that she agreed to do this film. And I think she looks lovely as Marimatch,” added Kunal.

Amazon MGM Studios unveiled the much-awaited trailer of its upcoming high-stakes action-comedy VIBE, headlined by Kunal on social media. Written and directed by Kunal Kemmu, “VIBE” is produced by Kunal and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

The film features Kunal Kemmu in the lead alongside Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and debutant Vanshika Dhir. “VIBE” is slated to arrive in theatres on September 18.

--IANS

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