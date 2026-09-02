Jasmine Bhasin meets Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, says invitation came when her ‘soul needed it the most’

Mumbai, September 2 (IANS) Actress Jasmine Bhasin shared a heartfelt note after meeting spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

She said their interaction came at a time when she was dealing with umpteen number of thoughts and emotions that she had not shared with anyone.

Taking to her social media account, Jasmine shared a glimpse of her meeting with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and reflected on how his words and presence gave her a sense of clarity.

She wrote, “Some meetings in life feel like they were planned long before we even knew we needed them. Thank you, @gurudev, for inviting me to meet you personally at a time in my life when there was so much happening within me. There were conflicts in my mind. storms in my heart, and questions in my soul that I had not shared with anyone.”

She added, “And yet, when I sat in front of you, I somehow didn’t feel the need to explain anything. It felt as though you already knew.”

“Without me having to say much, your words, your presence, and your guidance reached the places within me that I didn’t even know how to express. You gently showed me a direction when I was surrounded by confusion and reminded me of the path I needed to return to.

“Perhaps that is what a Guru truly is—not just someone who teaches you, but someone who understands the unspoken. Someone who sees the battles you are fighting silently and, with love and grace, guides you towards your own light. I truly believe that your invitation this time also came into my life at exactly the time my soul needed it the most. Some blessings don’t come with noise; they arrive quietly and change something within you forever.”

She wrote, “Thank you, Gurudev, for your warmth, your divine presence, and for being a guiding light at a time when I needed one without even knowing how deeply I did. Grateful beyond words.”

On the professional front, Jasmine is currently seen in the 15th season of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she has returned to face challenging stunts and push herself beyond her comfort zone.

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Jasmine has been a familiar face on Indian television for over a decade. She made her television debut with Tashan-e-Ishq in 2015, where she played Twinkle Taneja.

She further gained wider recognition as Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak, which also starred Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai.

She later featured in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and Naagin 4, in which she played Nayantara.

She has also made reality-show appearances, including Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India and Bigg Boss 14.

–IANS

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