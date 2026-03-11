Jasmin Bhasin celebrates ‘good skin day’ with no filters, no make-up

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Punjabi film actress Jasmin Bhasin embraced her natural glow as she shared a candid moment with fans, flaunting a fresh-faced look without any filters, special lighting or make-up.

On her Instagram Stories, Jasmine posted a simple selfie in a pink outfit. In the image, the actress is looking into the camera and smiling. She shared a confident note celebrating a “good skin day.”

She wrote: “No filters, No makeup, No special lighting,just a good skin day.”

Jasmine started her acting career with the Tamil film Vaanam in 201. She then acted in a few more South Indian films, including the Malayalam film Beware of Dogs and the Telugu films Veta and Ladies & Gentlemen.

She made her television debut with the popular romantic show Tashan-e-Ishq opposite Zain Imam and Sidhant Gupta. She was seen portraying Teni Bhanushali in the love-triangle show Dil Se Dil Tak, opposite Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. The show later went off air in June.

She made her reality debut on the stunt-based show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, where she finished in seventh place. She was then seen in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made In India.

She also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, where she finished in 11th place, and later appeared in several Hindi and Punjabi music videos.

She then began shooting for her first Punjabi film, Honeymoon, opposite Gippy Grewal in Chandigarh, with filming completed in London. The film later released on October 25. Jasmine also starred in Carry on Jattiye, part of the Gippy Grewal-led Carry on Jatta franchise. In the same year, she appeared in Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di, also with Grewal.

On the personal front, Jasmine is dating actor Aly Goni, whom she met during Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 in 2018. In 2021, the two began dating after appearing on Bigg Boss 14.

--IANS

dc/