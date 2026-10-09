Japanese defence delegation visits India to boost military ties

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) A 34-member delegation from the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Command and General Staff Course visited India, aimed at further strengthening long-standing bilateral defence cooperation, deepening professional military ties and enhancing mutual understanding between the two countries' armed forces, the Indian Army said on Friday.

During the visit from October 6 to 9, the delegation held interactions with representatives of the Indian Army and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), besides visiting the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) and the Wargame Research and Development Centre (WARDEC), learning about India's defence capabilities, military training and technological advancements.

“Strengthening India-Japan Defence Cooperation. A 34-member delegation from the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force, JGSDF Command and General Staff Course, visited India from 04 to 09 October 2026 as part of its Foreign Study Tour. The delegation interacted with representatives of the Indian Army and DRDO and visited CLAWS and WARDEC, gaining insights into India's defence capabilities, military training and emerging technologies,” the Indian Army posted on X.

“The visit also included an exposure to India's rich cultural heritage. The engagement further strengthened professional military ties, mutual understanding and the enduring defence partnership between India and Japan,” it added.

Last month, bilateral air exercise 'Veer Guardian 2026' between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Japan Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) concluded at Air Force Station Jodhpur, serving as a vital platform for enhancing interoperability and strengthening the strategic partnership between the two air forces, the Ministry of Defence said.

"The bilateral air exercise 'Veer Guardian 2026' between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Japan Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) concluded at Air Force Station Jodhpur on 22 September 2026. The exercise served as a vital platform for enhancing interoperability and strengthening the strategic partnership between the two Air Forces. The IAF deployed a mix of aircraft, including Su-30 MKI, Rafale, and indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas. The JASDF participated with the F-2A fighter aircraft," the ministry said in a statement.

Furthermore, India and Japan held discussions on strengthening bilateral defence technology collaboration, joint exercises and regional security cooperation for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and a visiting delegation of Japanese Parliamentarians from the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) led by Taro Kono on September 22 in New Delhi.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met Director General, International Cooperation, LDP, Japan, Mr Taro Kono in New Delhi on September 22, 2026. They held productive exchange of views on strengthening bilateral defence technology collaboration, joint exercises and regional security cooperation for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific," the Ministry of Defence posted on X.

--IANS

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