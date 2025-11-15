November 15, 2025 4:35 PM हिंदी

Japan Masters: India’s campaign ends as Lakshya Sen bows out in semis

Kumamoto, Nov 15 (IANS) Lakshya Sen bowed out in the semifinal of the Japan Masters, a BWF World Tour Super 500 event, losing in three games to hometown favourite Kenta Nishimoto in Kumamoto on Saturday.

Lakshya started strongly, building an 8-3 lead in the opening game, but Nishimoto turned the momentum with a seven-point burst and edged ahead through steep, well-placed smashes. Although the Indian shuttler fought back to level the scores late in the game, a series of errors at the net allowed Nishimoto to close it out 21-19.

Lakshya responded well in the second game, slowing down the rallies and capitalising on Nishimoto’s physical discomfort. From 1-5 down, he surged ahead with controlled net play and sharp smashes, taking eight of nine points to seize the lead before closing the game 21-14.

However, Nishimoto regained control in the decider, attacking with precision and jumping to a commanding 14-7 advantage. Lakshya struggled to keep pace, eventually handing Nishimoto eight match points, with the Japanese sealing a 21-12 win to reach the final. He will face either compatriot Kodai Naraoka or Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei in the title clash.

Earlier, Lakshya defeated former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore to storm into the semifinal on Friday. He registered a 21-13, 21-17 win over the world No. 9 Loh in 40 minutes, marking his seventh win against the Singaporean in 10 career meetings.

Lakshya was the only Indian player alive in the tournament after HS Prannoy bowed out of the tournament following a straight-games defeat in the second round on Thursday.

Prannoy, who was sixth in the badminton rankings two years ago before injuries and chikungunya halted his progress, lost 21-18, 21-15 against 30th-ranked Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in 46 minutes.

India’s challenge in the doubles and women’s singles events ended on Wednesday.

--IANS

ab/

