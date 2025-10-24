Japan: India highlights NE as frontier of opportunity for connectivity and commerce

Tokyo, Oct 24 (IANS) India's Charge d'Affaires in Japan, R Madhu Sudan on Friday highlighted India's North-East as frontier of opportunity having immense potential as a hub of connectivity, creativity and commerce.

In his address at an event titled 'Exploring the Potential of Northeast India: Harmonizing Cultural Diversity and Socioeconomic Development', organised by Sasakawa Peace Foundation, the diplomat stated that North East can serve as a model for sustainable, inclusive and culturally rooted development partnership between two nations.

Earlier in the day, Indian Embassy in Japan shared glimpses of Diwali celebrations at Nagasaki University. During the event, R Madhu Sudan shared a video message, where he highlighted the growing friendship and cultural exchanges between two nations. The Indian Embassy in Japan called the celebration "a beautiful reflection" of friendship between two nations and cultural harmony.

While sharing glimpses from the Diwali celebration on X, Indian Embassy in Japan stated, "Diwali Celebrations at Nagasaki University ! The spirit of Diwali illuminated Nagasaki University as students and the faculty came together to celebrate the Festival of Lights as part of ‘Diwali Celebrations in Japanese Universities’. A video message from Shri R. Madhu Sudan, Charge d’Affaires, Embassy of India, Tokyo, highlighting the growing friendship and cultural exchanges between India and Japan, was screened on the occasion.

"The evening resonated with diyas and sweets, a cultural program highlighting Indian dances and costumes and the shared message of light triumphing over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance. A beautiful reflection of India–Japan friendship and cultural harmony! Indian students and faculty across universities in Japan are celebrating Diwali, symbolizing the enduring bond of friendship between our two nations," it added.

Similarly, students and faculty at Kagawa University celebrated Diwali. Sharing pictures from the celebration on X, Indian Embassy in Japan stated, "Diwali Celebrations at Kagawa University! Students and faculty at Kagawa University came together to celebrate Diwali as part of the ‘Diwali Celebrations in Japan’! A video message from Shri R. Madhu Sudan, Charge d’Affaires, Embassy of India, Tokyo, was also screened on the occasion, highlighting the cultural connections between India and Japan. The vibrant diversity and cultural significance of Diwali was beautifully showcased through colorful Rangoli and traditional Indian sweets. Students and faculty across universities in Japan are celebrating the Festival of Lights, symbolizing the enduring bond of friendship between our two nations."

India's Charge d'Affaires in Japan also held a video conference with Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Marshall Islands, Isabela Silk, discussing avenues of collaboration between two nations in various sectors, including projects.

